Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 228.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $29,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of GEM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $42.31.

