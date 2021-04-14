Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.52. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARTL shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

