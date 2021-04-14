Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ARTL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.