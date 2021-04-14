Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.60 by Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.89 ($8.10).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.30 ($7.41) on Monday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €6.53 ($7.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.