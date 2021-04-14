Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ARGO has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upped their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

ARGO opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

