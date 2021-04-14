Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.
NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.
