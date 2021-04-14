ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.75 on Monday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

