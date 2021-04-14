Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.
NYSE HAYW opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $17.98.
Apria Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
