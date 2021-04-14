Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.36.

AMAT opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

