Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.07

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.07 and last traded at $96.07, with a volume of 943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after acquiring an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 579,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,869,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.