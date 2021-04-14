AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 87,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

