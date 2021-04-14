Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of APO opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $39,498,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

