Aphria (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 12.2%

Shares of Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.47 and last traded at C$17.87. 1,881,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,634,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.36.

Several research firms have commented on APHA. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.31.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

