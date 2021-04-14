Aphria (TSE:APHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria (TSE:APHA) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$17.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APHA. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research lowered their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.31.

APHA stock opened at C$18.55 on Tuesday. Aphria has a 12 month low of C$3.93 and a 12 month high of C$40.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of -23.45.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

