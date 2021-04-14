APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,248. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

