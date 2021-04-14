APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,550. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $100.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

