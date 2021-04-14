APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $51.39 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $51,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.44. 33,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

