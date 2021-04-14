APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. 35,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,209. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

