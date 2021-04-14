Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $933.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

