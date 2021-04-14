Analysts Set QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Price Target at GBX 337

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 337 ($4.40).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

QinetiQ Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 321 ($4.19). The company had a trading volume of 641,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.40 ($4.51). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 298.40.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

