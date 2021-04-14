Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Target Price at $145.61

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $151.12. 25,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.57. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.37.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

