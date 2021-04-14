Analysts Set Expectations for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of HOG opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

