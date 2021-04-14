Analysts Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

