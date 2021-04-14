Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price at $21.30

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 91,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,098. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

