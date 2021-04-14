Analysts Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Target Price at $23.80

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.
In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.
BSIG traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $23.55. 18,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.
BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.
BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
