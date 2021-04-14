Analysts Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.39). Yelp posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.83. 358,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.81 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Yelp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after buying an additional 393,953 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 350,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,378,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

