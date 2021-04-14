Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. One Stop Systems reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSS. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,383 shares of company stock valued at $872,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 3,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,653. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.91 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

