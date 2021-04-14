Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report sales of $119.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $119.90 million. NewAge reported sales of $63.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $514.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.83 million to $525.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $535.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NewAge by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the third quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NewAge by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 175,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NewAge by 105.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 24,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $328.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

