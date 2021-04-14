Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.34.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYD stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 476,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

