Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.36. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Textron by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,065,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.