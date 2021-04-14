Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,296. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $734.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

