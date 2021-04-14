Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 86,391 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

