Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

