Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIIV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -810.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.