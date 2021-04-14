Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.87 Million

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report sales of $126.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.10 million. First Merchants posted sales of $123.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $502.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $516.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $511.13 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $525.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRME. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after buying an additional 134,419 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,629,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

FRME traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. 95,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,771. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

