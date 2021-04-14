Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.23. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 234,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $150.32. 38,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average of $140.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.