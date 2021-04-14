Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $32.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.35 million to $32.75 million. DHI Group reported sales of $36.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $134.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.35 million to $134.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $144.46 million, with estimates ranging from $143.01 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares during the period. Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DHI Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.18. 186,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.