Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.86. 1,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

