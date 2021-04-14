Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,093 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Ally Financial worth $29,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,751,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 321,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.