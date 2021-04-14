Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $28,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $242.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.58. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $137.55 and a one year high of $262.40. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.