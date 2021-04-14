Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,203 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Teradyne worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $9,612,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

