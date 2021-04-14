Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 338,787 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,528,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $30,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,263,000 after buying an additional 10,170,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,332 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 80.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after purchasing an additional 816,826 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 781,570 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

