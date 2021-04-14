Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

BLOK stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $62.94.

