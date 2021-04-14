Ameris Bancorp’s (ABCB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $57.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.