American International Group Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $933.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

