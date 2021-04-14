American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 372,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

