American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American International Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

