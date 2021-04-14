American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for American International Group in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

NYSE:AIG opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

