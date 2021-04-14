American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of CONSOL Energy worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $317.89 million, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $324.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

