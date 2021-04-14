American International Group Inc. Has $100,000 Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Newpark Resources worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.91. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

